HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2021

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,440,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,496 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $46,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 41,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA QAI opened at $32.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.08. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12 month low of $30.61 and a 12 month high of $32.76.

