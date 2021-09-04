HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 5,643 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 217,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $56,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Stryker by 25.3% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.70.

Stryker stock opened at $276.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $194.64 and a 52 week high of $280.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $264.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

