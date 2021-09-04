Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.820-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $713 million-$738 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $709.13 million.

NYSE HI traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.25. 234,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.30. Hillenbrand has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $52.84.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.00 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.96%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $280,902.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,040.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hillenbrand stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,291 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Hillenbrand worth $15,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.