Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) versus Gores Metropoulos II (NASDAQ:GMII) Head to Head Comparison

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) and Gores Metropoulos II (NASDAQ:GMII) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.8% of Hilton Grand Vacations shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of Gores Metropoulos II shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Hilton Grand Vacations shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Hilton Grand Vacations and Gores Metropoulos II’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hilton Grand Vacations $894.00 million 4.20 -$201.00 million $0.53 82.68 Gores Metropoulos II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gores Metropoulos II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hilton Grand Vacations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hilton Grand Vacations and Gores Metropoulos II, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hilton Grand Vacations 0 0 2 0 3.00 Gores Metropoulos II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hilton Grand Vacations currently has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.28%. Given Hilton Grand Vacations’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hilton Grand Vacations is more favorable than Gores Metropoulos II.

Profitability

This table compares Hilton Grand Vacations and Gores Metropoulos II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hilton Grand Vacations -16.08% 14.76% 1.71% Gores Metropoulos II N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hilton Grand Vacations beats Gores Metropoulos II on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc. engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions. The Resort Operations and Club Management segment manages the club, receives activation fees, annual dues, and transaction fees from member exchanges for other vacation products. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

About Gores Metropoulos II

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

