Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,230,000 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the July 29th total of 8,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 571,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,967,000 after purchasing an additional 68,322 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,082,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,363,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.83.

NYSE HLT opened at $123.08 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $81.48 and a one year high of $136.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.46 and a 200 day moving average of $124.17. The company has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

