Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Price Up 7.5% Over Last 7 Days

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One Hiveterminal Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0199 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a market cap of $9.95 million and $91,886.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00059988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00015724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.15 or 0.00120664 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.17 or 0.00802822 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00047745 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

