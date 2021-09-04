Holger Bartel Sells 17,500 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Holger Bartel sold 5,508 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $68,739.84.

On Friday, August 27th, Holger Bartel sold 9,502 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $119,535.16.

On Monday, August 30th, Holger Bartel sold 5,725 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $69,616.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Holger Bartel sold 4,666 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $59,351.52.

On Thursday, August 12th, Holger Bartel sold 4,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $55,360.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Holger Bartel sold 81,973 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $1,168,115.25.

On Friday, July 30th, Holger Bartel sold 60,727 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $848,356.19.

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 610.00 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.89. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $19.83.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 2,075.95% and a net margin of 1.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 21,885.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 26.2% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

TZOO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

