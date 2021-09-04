HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 408,800 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the July 29th total of 361,900 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CFO John Michel bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Irvine Smith bought 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $389,099.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $39.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.35. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $52.46. The stock has a market cap of $822.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.98.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

