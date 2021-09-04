HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 408,800 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the July 29th total of 361,900 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
In other news, CFO John Michel bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Irvine Smith bought 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $389,099.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $39.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.35. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $52.46. The stock has a market cap of $822.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.98.
HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.
HomeStreet Company Profile
HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.
