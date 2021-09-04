Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,743.8% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,279.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $2,543,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $3,245,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,618 shares of company stock worth $7,091,649 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.08.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $110.01 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $66.41 and a 12-month high of $111.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

