Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.650-$1.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $11 billion-$11.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.89 billion.Hormel Foods also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.65-1.69 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HRL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

NYSE:HRL traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.81. 5,049,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,206,974. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $42.64 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.26.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $798,959.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,607.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hormel Foods stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 115,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.