Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.650-$1.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $11 billion-$11.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.89 billion.Hormel Foods also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.65-1.69 EPS.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HRL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.50.
NYSE:HRL traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.81. 5,049,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,206,974. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $42.64 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.26.
In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $798,959.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,607.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hormel Foods stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 115,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.
Hormel Foods Company Profile
Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.
