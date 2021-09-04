Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.830-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.

TWNK traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.19. The stock had a trading volume of 924,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,434. Hostess Brands has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWNK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hostess Brands stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 84.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Hostess Brands worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

