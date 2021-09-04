Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Hudson Pacific Properties posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%.

HPP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.28.

Shares of NYSE:HPP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.35. The company had a trading volume of 918,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,844. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -683.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.36%.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth $4,883,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 526,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,289,000 after purchasing an additional 64,747 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 24.4% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,791,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,743,000 after purchasing an additional 547,724 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 70.5% in the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 429,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,946,000 after purchasing an additional 177,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Earnings History and Estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP)

