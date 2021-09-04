Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.94-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.93. Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.940-$2.000 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HPP shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.28.

HPP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,844. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.50. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $30.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -683.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. On average, analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

