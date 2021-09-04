Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.48-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.48. Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.940-$2.000 EPS.

Shares of HPP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.35. The company had a trading volume of 918,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,844. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -683.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.36%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.28.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

