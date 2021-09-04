Hyper Finance (HYFI) Hits Market Cap of $244,643.25

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last week, Hyper Finance has traded 30.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hyper Finance has a total market capitalization of $244,643.25 and $16,662.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyper Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00065324 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.85 or 0.00138934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.20 or 0.00185391 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,878.47 or 0.07714935 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,416.54 or 1.00286965 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $499.41 or 0.00993407 BTC.

About Hyper Finance

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

