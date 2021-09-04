I/O Coin (IOC) Price Up 13.4% Over Last Week

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $2.33 million and $618.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.36 or 0.00502108 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002923 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00007985 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $542.73 or 0.01079843 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,085,751 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

