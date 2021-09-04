iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) Position Boosted by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,625 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank owned about 0.50% of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $5,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth about $264,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period.

IBDQ traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $26.94. 208,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,843. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $26.70 and a twelve month high of $27.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.97.

