ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for ICL Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. ICL Group posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICL Group will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ICL Group.

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter. ICL Group had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.98%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ICL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ICL Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

ICL stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.13. 72,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,507. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.67. ICL Group has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $7.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 59,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ICL Group by 21.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in ICL Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ICL Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 466,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in ICL Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 145,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 7,776 shares in the last quarter. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICL Group (ICL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.