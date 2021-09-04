iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Shares Gap Up to $5.52

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.52, but opened at $5.83. iClick Interactive Asia Group shares last traded at $5.64, with a volume of 776 shares traded.

ICLK has been the subject of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.52. The company has a market cap of $482.74 million, a PE ratio of -39.77 and a beta of 0.49.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 3.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 27.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,213,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,642 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,845,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,495,000 after acquiring an additional 182,238 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,036,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,735,000 after acquiring an additional 206,492 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 2,881,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 17.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,278,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,116,000 after acquiring an additional 188,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICLK)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

