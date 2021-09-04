IDEX Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.51 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. IDEX has a total market cap of $37.83 million and approximately $7.51 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One IDEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0640 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IDEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00060156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00014882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.46 or 0.00123711 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.03 or 0.00181219 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.60 or 0.00800364 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX (IDEX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 590,919,396 coins. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.