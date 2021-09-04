Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ikena Oncology Inc. is focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways which drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company’s product candidates include IK-930, IK-175, IK-412 and IK-007, which are in clinical stage. Ikena Oncology Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

IKNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ikena Oncology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ikena Oncology currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

IKNA stock opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.98. Ikena Oncology has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $37.61.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ikena Oncology will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in Ikena Oncology by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,767,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,814,000 after buying an additional 167,741 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ikena Oncology by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,156,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,479,000 after buying an additional 103,553 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ikena Oncology by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 349,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 24,660 shares during the period. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

