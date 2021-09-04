IMC Chicago LLC Invests $1.46 Million in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW)

IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 19,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 1st quarter valued at about $513,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 1,136.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after buying an additional 42,218 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Probabilities Fund Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Probabilities Fund Management LLC now owns 36,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000.

Shares of UDOW stock opened at $78.89 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $80.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.59.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

