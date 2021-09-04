IMC Chicago LLC Sells 33,998 Shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB)

IMC Chicago LLC cut its holdings in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,998 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AMUB opened at $11.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.34. ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $13.21.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.2039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 7.33%.

