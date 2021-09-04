Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.40.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IMUX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Immunic from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.
NASDAQ IMUX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.10. 109,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,404. The stock has a market cap of $265.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $13.13. Immunic has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $28.21.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immunic by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunic by 469,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Immunic by 305.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Immunic by 14,032.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Immunic by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.
About Immunic
Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.
