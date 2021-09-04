Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.40.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IMUX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Immunic from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ IMUX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.10. 109,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,404. The stock has a market cap of $265.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $13.13. Immunic has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $28.21.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts forecast that Immunic will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immunic by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunic by 469,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Immunic by 305.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Immunic by 14,032.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Immunic by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

