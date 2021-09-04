INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (INDT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on September 30th

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.
Shares of NASDAQ INDT opened at $69.31 on Friday. INDUS Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $51.05 and a twelve month high of $80.35. The company has a market capitalization of $535.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.90.
INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 34.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $9.84 million during the quarter.
A number of analysts have commented on INDT shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. started coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.
About INDUS Realty Trust
Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.