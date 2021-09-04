INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (INDT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on September 30th

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ INDT opened at $69.31 on Friday. INDUS Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $51.05 and a twelve month high of $80.35. The company has a market capitalization of $535.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.90.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 34.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $9.84 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 1,981.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 33,810 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 533.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. 48.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on INDT shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. started coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

About INDUS Realty Trust

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

