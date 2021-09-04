Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ILPT. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.80.

NASDAQ ILPT opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.13. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $27.92.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 64.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 22,351 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 15,329 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at $559,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

