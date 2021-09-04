ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the July 29th total of 4,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the first quarter valued at about $32,923,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,175,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 438.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,023,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,204 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 188.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,892,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 399.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,532,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,593 shares during the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.01.

ING opened at $14.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average of $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 0.93. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

