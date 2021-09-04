Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Acquired by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ingredion by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Ingredion by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INGR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.12. The company had a trading volume of 214,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,462. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.36 and its 200 day moving average is $90.99.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

