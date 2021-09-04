Insider Buying: OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI) Insider Acquires £4,503.40 in Stock

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI) insider René Kamminga purchased 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of £4,503.40 ($5,883.72).

OptiBiotix Health stock opened at GBX 57 ($0.74) on Friday. OptiBiotix Health Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 69 ($0.90). The stock has a market cap of £50.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 50.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

OptiBiotix Health Company Profile

Optibiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the research and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

