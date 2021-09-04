Insider Buying: PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Major Shareholder Acquires $140,578.95 in Stock

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 55,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $140,578.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 38,502 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $95,484.96.

On Monday, August 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 20,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 20,723 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $52,221.96.

On Monday, August 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 64,111 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $172,458.59.

On Friday, August 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 59,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $167,560.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 7,310 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $21,199.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 77,065 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $231,195.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 4,316 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $12,300.60.

Shares of PHX Minerals stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.70 million, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.14. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

PHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PHX Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PHX Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PHX Minerals by 5,754.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 28,771 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in PHX Minerals by 30.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,002 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PHX Minerals by 28.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 172,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in PHX Minerals by 12.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

