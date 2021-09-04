Insider Buying: RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Director Purchases C$112,000.00 in Stock

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Director Jonathan Gitlin purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$22.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$810,521.60.
Jonathan Gitlin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 22nd, Jonathan Gitlin purchased 2,280 shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$21.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,932.00.
TSE:REI.UN opened at C$22.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.07. The firm has a market cap of C$7.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.47. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$13.64 and a 52-week high of C$23.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.95.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.
