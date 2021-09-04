Insider Buying: RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Director Purchases C$112,000.00 in Stock

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Director Jonathan Gitlin purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$22.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$810,521.60.

Jonathan Gitlin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Jonathan Gitlin purchased 2,280 shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$21.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,932.00.

TSE:REI.UN opened at C$22.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.07. The firm has a market cap of C$7.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.47. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$13.64 and a 52-week high of C$23.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.95.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REI.UN. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC raised their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.94.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

