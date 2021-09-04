Insider Selling: Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) CFO Sells 2,354 Shares of Stock

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,354 shares of Benefitfocus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $28,271.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,731.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Benefitfocus stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.71. The company has a market cap of $395.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.73. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $17.58.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). On average, analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 9.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 15.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 46,387.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 161.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 15.9% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 44,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BNFT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.