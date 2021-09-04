Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) EVP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $365,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,240,607.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Chris Bruzzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total transaction of $361,450.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.33, for a total transaction of $355,825.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $146.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.22. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Motco raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.8% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

