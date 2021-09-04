Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.34, for a total transaction of $116,272.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Vijayanthimala Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

On Monday, August 2nd, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $115,600.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.46, for a total transaction of $114,768.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total transaction of $117,328.00.

NASDAQ EA opened at $146.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.22. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.19 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.8% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth $1,235,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth $3,115,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth $1,495,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.9% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.