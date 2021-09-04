Insider Selling: Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Major Shareholder Sells 28,245 Shares of Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) major shareholder Allan C. Silber sold 28,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $59,596.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 374,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,610.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Allan C. Silber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Allan C. Silber sold 29,162 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $62,698.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:HGBL opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.65. Heritage Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Global Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Heritage Global by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,244,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 85,555 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Global during the 1st quarter worth about $2,600,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Global by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 389,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 41,795 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Global by 837.2% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 249,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 222,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Global by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 16,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HGBL shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Global in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

