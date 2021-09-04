Insider Selling: Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) CEO Sells $1,800,400.00 in Stock

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE TPX opened at $45.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.00. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.85%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 3,286.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TPX shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

