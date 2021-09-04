Insider Selling: Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) EVP Sells $1,389,797.50 in Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total value of $1,389,797.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,022.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE WSM opened at $179.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.42. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.76 and a 1 year high of $204.41. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,831,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,250,221,000 after purchasing an additional 59,520 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,311,431,000 after purchasing an additional 701,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $389,868,000 after purchasing an additional 71,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,878,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673 shares during the period. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 976,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,845,000 after acquiring an additional 82,465 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

