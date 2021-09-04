Integrated Advisors Network LLC Boosts Stock Position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

SILV opened at $8.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.06.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

