Integrated Advisors Network LLC Makes New $400,000 Investment in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 42,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BRSP. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,935,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,334,000. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,369,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,936,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $689,000. 32.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research upgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

BrightSpire Capital stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.62. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.77. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.34). BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 143.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

