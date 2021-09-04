Integrated Advisors Network LLC Reduces Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist lowered their target price on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.74.

Shares of CI stock opened at $216.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.27. The stock has a market cap of $73.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.68%.

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,548.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

