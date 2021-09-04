Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes $279,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EQ LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. EQ LLC now owns 59,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 67.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 31,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 118,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:VLUE opened at $104.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.93. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

