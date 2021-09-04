Integrated Advisors Network LLC Trims Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,838 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,378,296 shares of the airline’s stock worth $128,542,000 after buying an additional 197,361 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 56,414 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 42,946 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 756,598 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $18,083,000 after buying an additional 14,065 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 272,578 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after buying an additional 61,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 54,267 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. Citigroup upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $19.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.74. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

