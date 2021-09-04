Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,709 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 78.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 22,080 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 4.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 17.6% during the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Intel by 2,908.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 23,149 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 8.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

INTC stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.51. 13,472,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,675,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.17. The company has a market cap of $217.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

