Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.95. Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF shares last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 636 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.