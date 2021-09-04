Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 180.3% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2,420.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.16. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $35.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

