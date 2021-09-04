Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 14.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $381.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,624,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,975,125. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $260.11 and a 52-week high of $382.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $365.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

