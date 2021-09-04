Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0478 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

NYSE:VTN opened at $13.66 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.47.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,688 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.10% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.

