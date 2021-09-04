Investors Buy High Volume of Blueprint Medicines Call Options (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,889 call options on the company. This is an increase of 694% compared to the average volume of 364 call options.

BPMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.71.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $97.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.68. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $66.20 and a 52-week high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 41.08%. The company had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.57 million. On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -6.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $2,317,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $124,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,971.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,350 shares of company stock worth $2,531,346. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 24,029 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth $311,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 130.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after buying an additional 39,686 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 5.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at $385,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

