Ionic Brands (OTCMKTS:IONKF) PT Lowered to C$0.30 at Clarus Securities

Ionic Brands (OTCMKTS:IONKF) had its target price lowered by Clarus Securities from C$0.45 to C$0.30 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Ionic Brands stock opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. Ionic Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.09.
About Ionic Brands
