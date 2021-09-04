Ionic Brands (OTCMKTS:IONKF) PT Lowered to C$0.30 at Clarus Securities

Ionic Brands (OTCMKTS:IONKF) had its target price lowered by Clarus Securities from C$0.45 to C$0.30 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Ionic Brands stock opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. Ionic Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.09.

About Ionic Brands

Ionic Brands Corp. provides cannabis related services in Washington and Oregon. The company manufacture and distribute hard goods, such as cartridges, applicators, pens, jars, etc. under the IONIC brand name. The company is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

