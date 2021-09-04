Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Stock Position Reduced by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,819 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IONS. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,907,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,462 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,960,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,402,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,837,000 after purchasing an additional 487,820 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 949,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,678,000 after buying an additional 330,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $12,945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $152,990.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,198.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,334 shares of company stock worth $1,268,540. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $39.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.43 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.62.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.39% and a negative net margin of 78.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.54.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

